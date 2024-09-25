Algeria is pushing ahead with a major seawater desalination plant that will supply drinking water to large areas in the North, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The facility in the Northern Oran province has an output capacity of 300,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and it includes the construction of 50-km canals to transport water to several areas in the province, Elkhabar said.

The paper quoted Oran’s governor Al-Saeed Saoud as saying the project is moving forward according to schedule and that civil engineering works will be finished soon.

“We can say that this strategic project has entered its final phase and will benefit a large number of areas,” Saoud said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

