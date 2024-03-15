Algeria on Thursday signed contracts with local and foreign companies for the construction of 20 solar power plants with a combined output capacity of 3,000 MW.

Newspapers in the North African Arab nation said on Friday the 20 projects are located in various provinces and are intended to expand renewable energy sources.

State-owned Sonelgaz, which is in charge of electricity and natural gas distribution in the OPEC member, signed the deals with the firms which won the bids.

Sonelgaz issued two tenders for the projects in 2023 and scores of local and foreign companies submitted bids, according to Elkhabar newspaper.

Tender 1 comprises 15 plants with a generation capacity of 80-220 MW each and a total output of 2,000 MW while tender 2 includes the construction of 5 stations with a capacity of 50-300 MW each and a total production of 1,000 MW, it added without naming the winning firms.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

