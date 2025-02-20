Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company has signed a contract to supply steel towers for a 380 KV ultra-high voltage line in Saudi Arabia’s Western region.



The 112.9 million Saudi riyal ($30.13 million) supply contract was signed with a branch of National Power Construction Corporation, the company said in a Saudi bourse filing.



The company will start supplying steel towers from July.



The financial impact of the one-year contract is expected to be reflected in the steel producer’s financials from Q4 2025.



Last month, Al Yamamah Steel signed a SAR 97.55 million contract with Trading & Development Partnership to supply steel towers to construct a 380 kV high-voltage line in the Eastern Region.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

