Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) has shortlisted five international firms for the construction of a 3-gigawatt (GW) high-voltage interconnection line between Dakhla and Casablanca, local Arabic news outlet kech24.com reported.

The interconnection project aims to strengthen electricity transmission between Morocco’s southern and central regions, supporting the country’s energy infrastructure and renewable energy goals.

The companies vying for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract include:

• GE Vernova (United States)

• Siemens Energy (Germany)

• PowerChina SEPCO1 (China)

• TBEA (China)

• Larsen & Toubro (India)

The EPC contract also includes a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) for maintenance.

The project was being offered under two implementation structures – a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) scheme and a turnkey EPC scheme, according to an August 2024 report by Moroccan news outlet Le360. The report said the interconnection project is anticipated to be completed in two phases by 2029.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.