Muscat - Engineer Salem bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, said the Sultanate of Oman is moving forward at a steady pace to reach the production of no less than 30 percent of electricity or power consumption from renewable energy by 2030.

Al added that the oil and gas sectors are currently working to stop the routine burning process. At the same time, some industrial regions and cities seek to find an environmentally friendly energy alternative.

This gives local products more competitiveness in global markets.

He said that studies are being conducted on alternative energy, its cost, and the changes that factories need to keep pace with this modern technology, explaining that the most prominent sectors that produce carbon emissions at a rate of about 95 percent are industry, electricity production, oil and gas, transportation, and others.

The minister explained that some government institutions have made their efforts within the framework of achieving the Sultanate of Oman’s plan for zero carbon neutrality by 2050, while others are still in the process of searching for projects that will reduce carbon emissions.

Several projects have been announced in the electric energy sector, including two station projects. “Manah 1” and “Manah 2” stations, and preparations for “Ibri 3” station, in addition to the announcement of 5 new stations for producing electricity with wind energy, which is: “Dhofar 2” station, Sadah station, Duqm station, Mahout station, and Jalan Bani Bu Ali station.

