DUBAI: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has confirmed that it has completed 100 percent of the installation of smart meters for all its customers, with approximately 40 percent of these meters currently integrated with the company's smart systems.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, stated that the company is working on connecting all new meters to the EtihadWE smart systems in the coming period, significantly boosting the quality and efficiency of services provided to customers. He noted that while the original target was to have all meters linked to smart systems by 2026, EtihadWE now aims to expedite this process and achieve 100 percent integration by the end of 2025.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, the EtihadWE CEO highlighted that the smart meters cover both electricity and water, marking an initial step towards providing advanced services to customers. He noted that digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) have become essential components of the company’s daily operations, with the newly installed smart meters representing a major stride.

Al Ali noted that the current integration rate of approximately 40 percent is already helping customers better control their consumption, besides providing alerts to detect potential faults or leaks early on, thus minimising possible damages and losses.

He said that a key highlight this year is the strategic partnership with Khazna, aimed at developing one of the largest data centres in the Middle East. This centre, based in the Emirate of Ajman, will heavily focus on AI applications, with EtihadWE serving as the primary electricity provider for the facility.



