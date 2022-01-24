Siemens Energy will build a 450 megawatt power plant in Southern Iraq under an agreement signed with the OPEC member recently, the official Iraq Alsabah newspaper has reported.

The plant, which will include 9 gas turbine units, is located in Dhi Qar Governorate and will be completed within one year after work is launched, the paper said, quoting Dhi Qar’s Deputy Governor Rafei Al-Chami.

“We have finalised an agreement with Siemens for the construction of a power plant with a generation capacity of 450 MW…under the agreement, Siemens will also rehabilitate and maintain power stations in Dhi Qar,” Chami said.

Siemens is already involved in projects to expand Iraq’s electricity generation as part of the Arab country’s post-war reconstruction drive.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

