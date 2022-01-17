Diriyah Development Company (DevCo), a development subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), awarded its largest contract to date for the construction of Diriyah Square’s ‘Super Basement’ car park.

The 3.99 billion Saudi riyal ($1.06 billion) contract was awarded to Salini Saudi Arabia Company.

The three-level underground car park, approaching 1 million square metres in floor area, will have the capacity to accommodate 10,500 cars, DGDA said in a press statement.

It said the project will support the commercial district of Diriyah Square, which will include leisure and entertainment, ultra-luxurious hotels, retail, grade A offices, the King Salman Grand Mosque and residential units designed in the traditional Najdi architectural style.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, DGDA, commented: “Diriyah Square’s forthcoming underground car park is an integral component of our development’s design, ensuring beautification and safety within our urban pedestrian spaces for visitors and the local community. An estimated 9,000 local jobs will result from this aspect of the project, further contributing to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030.” According to the statement, the car park structure would be an intricate undertaking that will connect to the existing road and bus network in Riyadh and include over two kilometres of four-lane tunnels. Salini will be responsible for the detailed excavation and backfill for the three-level underground foundation construction inclusive of all mechanical, electrical and plumbing, fire, safety and fit out. The structure will support 700,000 square metres of concrete, 90,000 tonnes of steel reinforcement and 1,600,000 square metres of formwork. The statement said the parking facility's road system would allow for a continuous flow of traffic and directly connect commuters with all of Diriyah’s destinations, including Wadi Hanifah, the Western Ring Road, and a National Motorway, adding that the facility would be a key component of the City of Riyadh Arterial Road System. In June 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Diriyah Gate is set to award 16 billion riyals ($4.3 billion) worth of construction contracts in 2021. (Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@refinitiv.com) Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here

