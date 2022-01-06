Saudi Arabia will present a list of mining projects to investors at its first international minerals conference opening in the capital Riyadh on Jan 11, according to the Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry.

More than 2,000 delegates, including nearly 150 mining investors, will attend the 3-day meeting that will cover possible partnership agreements in the industry, the Ministry said in a statement carried by Aliqtisadia and other Saudi newspapers.

Key metals and mining global firms will be present at the Gulf Kingdom’s “first mining investment conference”, said the Ministry which is organizing the event.

“This event constitutes a base for long-term partnerships and a platform for exchange of expertise in the sector amidst expectations of a growth in demand for metals.”

“The last day of the conference will be dedicated to mining projects in Saudi Arabia… the sessions will be titled: Saudi Arabia: the land of opportunities.”

In 2020, oil giant Saudi Arabia launched a landmark law allowing private investment into its massive mining sector within its “Vision 2030” economic diversification plan.

The Kingdom's metals industry is officially estimated at more than $1.3 trillion. Investors can get mining exploration permits through the 'Taadeen' (mining) website introduced recently by the Ministry.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

