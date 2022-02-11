Saudi Arabia has created a high-level government body to work for upgrading the construction sector and tackle project delays and other problems, newspapers in the Gulf Kingdom reported on Friday.

“The Permanent Coordination Committee for the Development of the Contracting Sector” is headed by the Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail and it comprises officials from the Ministries of Planning, Economy, Human Resources and Development, Social Affairs, Commerce and Investment, along with the Saudi National Contractors Authority and the Saudi Engineering Society.

“The formation of this committee is intended to develop the construction sector and tackle challenges facing it given the vital role it plays in the domestic economy and job creation for citizens,” the Municipal Affairs and Housing Ministry said in a statement carried by Alriyadh and other Saudi newspapers.

The statement said the Committee would work to achieve '17 strategic targets' including upgrading efficiency in the sector, forging policies to ensure the contractors’ capabilities match projects they bid for, boosting the resources of contractors and developers, upgrading transparency, besides other goals related to manpower, safety and timely project execution.

