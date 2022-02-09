Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn announced on Wednesday that it is started the development work for five new industrial cities in Khasab, Ibri, Thumrait, Shinas, and Al Mudhaibi.

Madayn said in a press statement that the new industrial cities form part of the current five-year plan in Musandam, Al Dhahirah, Al Sharqiyah North, Al Batinah North, and Dhofar governorates.

CEO Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani said nine industrial cities are currently operating across the Sultanate.

He said: "With nearly 2,300 localised projects, the total investment volume in Madayn's industrial cities today is approaching 7 billion Omani rials ($18 billion). The Omanisation rate in these projects exceeds 38 percent of the total workforce."

Al Hasani said despite the global economic upheavals and the impact of COVID-19, Madayn received 325 investment applications in 2021, out of which 193 moved to the implementation phase. He added that total investment volume increased by 1.6 percent, the total number of projects grew by 3.4 percent, and the percentage of leased space increased to 2.05 percent across all existing industrial cities.

The statement noted that nine industrial cities account for up to 8 percent of the total private sector workforce and more than 63 percent of the total workforce in Oman's industrial sector.

It said Madayn is planning to develop industrial cities in partnership with the private sector partners from Oman and overseas.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here

© ZAWYA 2022