Kuwait’s main petrochemicals producer is planning to issue nearly 20 tenders in 2022 covering maintenance, a new chemicals project, equipment supply, and other contracting services, according to a local newspaper.

The government-owned Petrochemicals Industries Company (PIC) intends to issue the tenders separately through the year, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted PIC sources as saying all tenders are ready and would target both local and foreign contractors.

The paper said that the projects cover the purchase and supply of equipment to the company’s petrochemicals plant and consultancy services for the development of supply operations at PIC’s fertilizers marketing section.

The contracts also include the appointment of a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for a new project in Kuwait and other services and maintenance works, it added.

