Iraq intends to award number of housing and road projects to Egyptian companies as part of an agreement with that Arab country, Iraq’s Planning Minister was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Khalid Al-Battal said the projects comprise two large causeways in South Iraq and the Northern Mosul City, as well as housing complexes in various parts of Iraq.

“We are planning to benefit from the experience of Egyptian companies in housing and road projects…we have a number of such projects which could be undertaken by Egyptian firms,” the Minister told the official Iraqi daily Al-Sabah.

Battal, who did not provide further details, said the cabinet has already approved funding from the state budget for those projects, adding that the agreement with Egypt stipulates Iraqi contractors must have a share of those projects.

In November, Zawya Projects had reported that Iraq and Egypt discussed infrastructure projects by Egyptian companies within the framework of the Iraq, Egypt and Jordan Joint Coordination Council.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021