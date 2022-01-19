Hitachi Energy announced on Wednesday that it would supply a grid integration solution to connect Egypt's 250-megawatt Gulf of Suez 1 wind farm, by the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), to the national power grid.

The Japanese company said in a press statement that it would supply the solution to Vestas, the project's wind turbine supplier and construction contractor, which was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract in September 2020.

The starement said the solution will collect the power generated by the project's 70 Vestas wind turbines and feed it into the national grid at the correct voltage and frequency, and even under variable wind conditions.

The grid integration solution includes modular, pre-assembled, and pre-tested 220 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) for fast and simple installation, as well as power transformers, control and protection, substation automation, and communication systems, the statement noted.

The wind farm will generate around 1,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy and remove the equivalent of 560,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year while producing enough renewable energy to power almost 300,000 Egyptian homes.

Mohamed Hosseiny, Country Managing Director, Egypt and North Africa at Hitachi Energy, said: "Our grid integration and power quality solutions and expertise ensure variable energy sources like wind power are transferred smoothly and reliably into national power transmission systems, advancing a sustainable energy future for all."

Gulf of Suez 1 is part of the Egyptian government's plan to generate 20 percent of the country's power requirements from renewable sources by 2022 and 42 percent by 2035.

