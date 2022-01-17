Egypt's Sorouh Developments said on Sunday that it has awarded the construction contract for Phase 2 of its 10-billion-pound ($635 million) Entrada project in the New Administrative Capital to Redcon - Spain.

The developer said in a press statement that scope covers Phase 2 construction and completion of the the construction works of the first phase.

Islam Khamis, CEO of Sorouh, said that the value of contracts amounted to approximately 200 million Egyptian pounds ($13 million), adding that enabling works for the second phase has already started.

In March 2020, Zawya Projects had reported that Sorouh Developments awarded the construction contract worth more than 500-million pounds ($32 million) for Phase 1 to Redcon Spain and DETAC.

