Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned 1,310 new 11 kV power distribution stations across Dubai last year to keeps pace with growing demand, the Dubai utility said in a press statement.

The statement said the substations are located mainly at Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Airport City, Wadi Al Safa, and Al Yafra 2 areas.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said: "DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure and its use of the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Energy Storage, Blockchain, and Internet of Things, support our efforts in protecting our gains and accomplishments despite the exceptional circumstances the whole world is going through as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said HE

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power added that the total number of 11kV and 33kV medium voltage stations in service in Dubai have reached 41,722 and 79 respectively.

