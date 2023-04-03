UK-based oilfield services provider Petrofac has confirmed the appointment of Tareq Kawash as Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, replacing Sami Iskander from April 1, 2023.

Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Petrofac

In a statement, the London Stock Exchange-listed firm said Iskander has stepped down from the board.

Kawash was most recently working as McDermott’s Senior Vice President of Global Onshore and Middle East Offshore Business Lines, as well as a member of McDermott’s Executive Committee.

“With 30 years’ international EPC leadership experience and an impressive business development track record, Tareq is exceptionally well placed to build on the foundations laid by Sami," said Petrofac Non-Executive Chairman René Médori.

