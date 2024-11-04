ADNOC announced on Monday that it has partnered with AIQ to launch a three-year development programme that will integrate ENERGYai, a first-of-its-kind custom-built agentic artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations to improve decision-making and operational efficiency.

ENERGYai has been developed by AIQ in collaboration with G42 and Microsoft.

Trained on ADNOC’s 80 years of data, the ambitious programme will begin testing ENERGYai with real-world datasets by the end of 2024, the national oil company said in a press statement.

According to the statement, ENERGYai will combine large language model (LLM) technology with cutting-edge ‘agentic’ AI – AI ‘agents’ that are trained in specific tasks across ADNOC’s value chain, enablng a new level of "autonomy and precision to critical tasks from seismic analysis to energy efficiency and real-time process monitoring."

It noted that ENERGYai is projected to accelerate by up to 75 percent the building of detailed geological models using very large and diverse datasets to support planning and development of large-scale CO2 storage solutions. In development planning, the solution is expected to accelerate plans from 1-2 years to weeks, minimising costs and emissions in the process.

"As AI accelerates the pace of progress and transforms industries, ENERGYai will help future-proof ADNOC, reinforce our position at the forefront of AI deployment and ensure we continue to provide secure and sustainable energy to the world," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

ENERGYai integrates best-in-class technologies, including open subsurface data universe (OSDU) frameworks and OpenAI models, the statement noted.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

