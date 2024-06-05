Tethys Oil announced on Tuesday that it has submitted its first comprehensive Field Development Plan (FDP) for Block 56, Mudawrat Concession to Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) for review and approval.

According to a company statement, the FDP details the plan to develop and appraise resources in three discovered oil fields, the Al Jumd, Menna and Sarha fields, covering multiple reservoirs. The development of the fields is expected to be conducted by drilling several horizontal development wells. The surface development concept will be designed to accommodate future needs and will initially use a fast-track option with export via neighbouring operators, as was the case during the Al Jumd extended well test in 2023.

The FDP also includes a roadmap for a continued exploration strategy for Block 56’s additional leads and prospects.

Upon the Ministry of Energy and Minerals’ approval, the terms of the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) for Block 56 will be extended to fulfil the commercial development of the discovered fields in the block.

Tethys Oil is the operator of Block 56 with a 65 percent share with partners Biyaq Oilfield Services (25 percent), Medco Arabia (five percent) and Intaj (five percent).

Magnus Nordin, Managing Director of Tethys Oil said: “We are very pleased to have submitted the FDP for Block 56, a major milestone for Tethys Oil. We now look forward to getting the MEM’s approval to declare commerciality and start the implementation of the FDP as well as putting the fields in production. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Petroleum Development Oman and MedcoEnergi for their cooperation and support.”

Tethys Oil currently holds interests in the EPSAs for blocks that cover an area totalling 18 percent of Oman and as such is one of the largest acreage holders in Oman with a production of 8,818 barrels of oil per day, according to its annual report.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

