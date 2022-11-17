Paris-listed engineering and technology company Technip Energies and Nasdaq-listed Baker Hughes signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the joint development of a new above one and up to two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) range liquefied natural gas (LNG) modularised solution for the onshore market.



The joint development seeks to provide an additional offering to the two companies’ respective proprietary LNG modularised solutions, they said in a joint statement.



Baker Hughes’ 1 MTPA range LNG Mid-scale Modular Solution (MMS) has a production capacity of 0.8 to 1 MTPA, while Technip Energies’ “SnapLNGT” has a production capacity of 2 to 3 MTPA.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

