Bahrain’s upstream operator Tatweer Petroleum is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its $370 million Non-Associated Gas Compression Facilities (NCF3-7) by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The main contract bids have been submitted and are currently under evaluation with the contract award expected in early September 2022.,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The EPC tender was issued on 10 March 2022 and bids were opened on 13 June 2022. The commercial bidders comprised of TDE Overseas ($336 million), Enerflex Middle East ($164 million), and Advanced Oil Field Systems ($366 million), according to Bahrain Tender Board notice.

The source said the scope of work involves the construction of a non-associated gas reservoirs, gas compression facilities and gas injection units, adding that the project is slated for completion by end of 2025.

