Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the construction of the Ahmadi Office Complex, comprising three office buildings with a total of 1,200 offices.

The RFP was issued on 15 December 2024, with bid submissions expected by February 2025. The project involves the construction of three office buildings, each housing 400 offices, to support KOC’s administrative operations.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by April 2025, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2027,” a source close to the project said, adding that the project cost, according to his estimates, is $80 million.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.