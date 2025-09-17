Syria’s General Petroleum Corporation has announced a large-scale modernisation project at the Baniyas refinery, set to begin next year, assuring that local fuel supplies will remain unaffected during the work.



Mustafa Marati, Director of Public Relations at Syria’s General Oil Administration, described the upgrade as a “major engineering achievement” after decades of heavy use.



“The project includes replacing four main reactors in the upgrading unit while refurbishing the internal components of the first and second reactors,” he told the Iraqi Shafaq News Agency on Sunday.



He noted that the overhaul will maintain the supply of high-quality petroleum products for domestic demand, reduce reliance on imports, and also replace furnace shells in the upgrading unit.



Earlier, Marati told Shafaq News Agency that Baghdad and Damascus are working to revive the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, a long-idle route linking Iraq’s fields to the Mediterranean.



Constructed in 1952, the Kirkuk–Baniyas line is one of the Middle East’s oldest oil export routes. Stretching 800 kilometers and capable of pumping up to 300,000 barrels per day, it has been repeatedly shut down over the decades for security reasons.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

