ALGIERS, July 24 (KUNA) -- The Oil Company of Algeria (Sonatrach) announced Sunday the suspension of gas supplies to Spain due to a malfunction in the (Midgaz) pipeline.

In s statement, Sonatrach said that the malfunction in the pipeline accured from the Spanish side, and "the Spanish technical teams are working to carry out the necessary repairs and restore the gas supply to Spain as soon as possible", it added.

Recently, (Sonatrach) announced a review of gas prices with all its dealers, with an increase in the volume of gas exports through the pipeline to Italy compared to Spain.(end) mr.nhq

