Arab Finance: Shell Egypt has completed the drilling of the first well in its three-well exploration campaign, Mina West, which is situated in the North East El-Amriya block of the Mediterranean Sea, as per an emailed press release on November 21st.

In the offshore Nile Delta, drilling operations were conducted at a depth of about 250 meters below sea level. Primary data confirmed the existence of a gas-bearing reservoir.

Shell has hired the Stena Drilling for Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) - the Stena Forth rig for the purpose of conducting the drilling campaign.

“Successful delivery of our current exploration campaign is part of Shell Egypt’s growth strategy. Shell, together with its partners, will continue to work towards safely and efficiently reaching the development phase of the block,” Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, Khaled Kacem, stated.

In September, Shell and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) inked a farm-out agreement (FOA), under which KUFPEC obtained a 40% stake in the North East El-Amriya block, while Shell retained the remaining 60% of the partner’s share with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

