Shell Egypt (BG Delta Limited), a subsidiary of Shell, and its partners, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and Petronas, announced on Sunday the commencement of the 11th development phase in Egypt's Nile Delta offshore West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession.

The Phase 11 development project includes the drilling of three development wells using the Scaraboe 9 offshore drilling rig.

The rig is already drilling three wells in Phase 10 development project in March 2024 after the WDDM partners sanctioned the same in 2023.

Dalia Elgabry, Shell’s Vice President & Country Chair for Egypt, said Phase 11 represents a significant investment to secure additional gas supply into Egypt’s energy system.

The WDDM concession comprises 17 gas fields, located at water depths ranging from 300 metres to 1,200 metres and spanning approximately 90-120 kilometres from the shore.

