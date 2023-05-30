Shell Global Solutions International (Shell) has awarded Worley an enterprise framework agreement (EFA) to provide services to Shell’s projects across the globe.

The term of the EFA is three years with options for two one-year extensions, Worley said in a press statement.

The contract also outlines incentive mechanisms that reward excellence in project execution.

Under the EFA, Worley will provide engineering, procurement and integrated project management services for Shell’s projects covering all of Shell’s businesses. The project execution teams will deliver services with a focus on digitalisation and replication.

The new EFA follows a previous 5-year framework agreement announced on 22 May 2017.

Worley said the services will be provided by its locations including Canada, United States, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and Australia.

In the Middle East, Shell operates in Iraq, Oman, and interests in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are pleased to be a strategic global partner with Shell in the execution of their upcoming projects and their journey to net zero, which is consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Last week, Zawya Projects reported that Iraq is planning to revive Nibras petrochemical complex project in joint venture with Shell.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

