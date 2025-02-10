Saudi Steel Pipe Company announced on Monday that its consolidated subsidiary, Global Pipe Company, has been awarded an order valued at approximately 910 million Saudi riyals ($243 million) by Saudi Aramco for the supply of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) pipes.

The company said in a stock exchange statement that the LSAW pipes are for Aramco’s Accelerated Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) hub project in Jubail in the Eastern Province.

The duration of the contract is up to 15 months, the statement noted.

In December 2024, Aramco had signed a shareholders’ agreement with Linde, the world's largest industrial gases company, and top oilfield services firm SLB to set up one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs in Jubail.

Phase 1 of the CCS will capture and store up to nine million metric tonnes per annum (MMtpa) of CO2 from three Aramco gas plants and other industrial sources, and is set to be completed by the end of 2027.

