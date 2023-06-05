Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said that Natural Gas Distribution Company (NGDC) has won the tender to establish and operate a dry gas network in Dammam Third Industrial City.

The Dammam’s Third Industrial City is a major industrial site in the Kingdom, with nearly 176 existing or under construction factories, the ministry said in an Arabic statement published on its website.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.

The statement said the ministry is focusing on establishing gas distribution networks in other industrial cities within Saudi Arabia to expand the use of gas instead of liquid fuels to achieve the Liquid Fuel Displacement Programme’s objectives.

In October 2021, the energy ministry issued a public tender for a license to establish, own and operate a dry gas network in the Third Industrial City in Dammam in the Eastern Province.

The project includes a pipeline network from the connection point with Saudi Aramco, which provides dry gas to all factories that need fuel within the region.

