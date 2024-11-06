Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, achieved total hydrocarbon production of 12.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter of 2024.

The company continued to advance the below projects to maintain its maximum sustainable capacity at 12.0 million barrels per day (bpd) and preserve its unique ability to rapidly respond to changing market conditions.

Below are some of the updates shared by the oil major in its third quarter of 2024.

The required water injection operation to support the reservoir and crude oil production for the Dammam development project started as planned. Construction activities continued for phase two, adding another 50 million bpd of crude oil production capacity in 2027.

Procurement and construction activities progressed for the Marjan and Berri crude oil increments, expected to come onstream in 2025. They will add a production capacity of 300 million bpd and 250 million bpd, respectively.

Engineering, procurement, and construction activities were advanced at the Zuluf oil increment project, which is expected to process 600 million bpd of crude oil from the Zuluf field in 2026.

The Jafurah Gas Plant, part of the Jafurah unconventional gas field development, continued procurement and construction activities, with phase one expected to commence production in 2025. Production from Jafurah is expected to reach a sustainable sales gas rate of 2 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) by 2030, in addition to significant volumes of ethane, NGL, and condensate.

Construction and procurement activities progressed at the Tanajib Gas Plant, part of the Marjan development program. The plant is expected to come onstream by 2025 and add 2.6 bscfd of additional raw gas processing capacity from the Marjan and Zuluf fields.

The Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage, the first underground natural gas storage in the Kingdom, completed its first full cycle of gas storage and reproduction. The programme can provide up to 2.0 bscfd of natural gas for reproduction into the Master Gas System based on demand.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

