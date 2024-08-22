Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held a video conference with Dalia El-Gabry, CEO of Shell Egypt, to review Shell’s production from concession areas in the Mediterranean Sea, as per a statement.

The meeting also focused on Shell's plans for new well drilling and the development of recent gas discoveries.

El-Gabry highlighted Shell's commitment to advancing its operations in Egypt, noting over 110 years of fruitful cooperation.

The meeting covered ongoing projects such as the West Delta Deep Zone’s phases for natural gas production, the North East Amriya area’s West Mina discovery, and the Harmattan Deep Field project in partnership with British Petroleum.

