Muscat – GE Digital on Wednesday announced that Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has purchased its Advanced Energy Management System (AEMS).

The AEMS software is designed to enable PDO to plan, control, and optimise renewable power generation to help keep its oil production plants operating reliably and efficiently, GE Digital said in a press statement.

PDO delivers the majority of Oman’s crude oil production and natural gas supply. The company runs its own electric network – a microgrid – to serve their business. A microgrid is a local controllable grid which can run autonomously from the main grid. By using a microgrid, PDO can be more resilient, potentially lower costs, and run more efficiently. Conversely, when connected to Oman’s main grid, PDO can supply power back to the country.

PDO strives to operate in an environmentally responsible and sustainable fashion. To be a more sustainable business, PDO has launched a Lean program to streamline operations, cut waste, eradicate inefficiency, and avoid duplication of activities.

“Our goal is to meet our electricity needs and support a stable grid. To do that, we needed an effective system management that allows us to be proactive,” said Zahir al Busaidi, infrastructure power systems department manager at PDO.

“The addition of GE Digital’s software will support the efficient management of our microgrid to keep our business operating and assist in the preparation for challenges and opportunities with renewables in the future,” he added.

GE Digital’s AEMS is designed to integrate with electric utility functions, such as plant and field management, asset and maintenance management, IT internal services, security services, substation automation systems, HVDC line control, power plant control systems, and other EMS interchanges.

“The global economic landscape will change rapidly in the next ten years and it is critical to incorporate renewable energy sources into all grids,” said Jim Walsh, general manager of GE Digital’s grid software business.

He added, “Industrial companies like Petroleum Development Oman are utilizing contemporary digital tools to deliver a reliable, more sustainable microgrid to support their core operations.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

