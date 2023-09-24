Oman’s OQ Gas Networks (OQGN) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and management (EPCCM) services contract for various Green and Brownfield Projects to meet requirements of existing facilities by the first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for EPCC contract was issued on 9 August 2023 and the technical and commercial bid submission date is scheduled on 25 September 2023. The EPCC contract is expected to awarded by mid of January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves includes new pipelines and Gas Supply stations (GSS) and associated transmission pipelines, new pipeline connection projects to new consumers (Public Establishment for Industrial Estates - Madayn), and brownfield improvement and de-bottlenecking projects.

The operational period of the contract is envisioned as three years with optional extension of one plus one year, the source said.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million.

OQGN is Oman's exclusive gas transportation system operator.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

