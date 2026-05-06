Oman has begun enforcing new regulations for fuel station projects, mandating the integration of solar energy systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen refuelling services as part of broader energy sector reforms.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said the updated rules aim to modernise infrastructure, enhance service quality and support the country’s transition to cleaner energy.

The regulations introduce four categories of fuel stations:

Integrated stations: Minimum 10,000 sqm, offering full-service commercial and energy facilities

Commercial stations: Minimum 3,000 sqm

Smart self-service stations: Minimum 800 sqm

Mobile stations: Portable service units

Integrated stations must incorporate solar energy and provide additional services including parking, retail outlets, EV charging and hydrogen fueling points.

Oman had more than 700 fuel stations as of end-2025, supplied primarily by Oman Oil Marketing Company.

(Reporting by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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