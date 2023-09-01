Egypt has been locked in a project to slash gas consumption at its key oil refining and petrochemical facilities with the help of Mitsubishi Power of Japan and the US’ AspenTech, local newspapers said on Friday.

The project awarded to Mitsubishi Power involves the exploitation of surplus hydrogen as fuel for boilers at the Alexandria National Refining & Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), they said.

The Arabic language daily Al-Watan and other Egyptian publications quoted ANRPC as saying that the project is designed to reduce CO2 emissions and save gas consumption.

The project executed by AspenTech includes an advanced operation control system with the aim of “improving operating efficiency, increasing production, rationalizing consumption and reducing carbon emissions.

The statement said ANRPC Chairman Sayyed Al-Rawi briefed the visiting Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Mulla on the two projects and the company’s expansion projects, including boosting high-octane gasoline production on Thursday.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.