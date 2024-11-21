Mekdam Holding Group has received a letter of award (LOA) for a contract from Qatar Energy to provide skilled manpower services for the latter’s refining operations.

The 65-month contract is valued at 71.5 million Qatari riyals ($19.6 million), the company said in a statement to Qatar stock exchange.

Mekdam secured contracts valued at more than QAR 743 million earlier this year, with a total value of contracts at nearly QAR 2.6 billion.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.