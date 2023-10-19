UAE-based Lamprell, a leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the energy sector, said it has awarded two engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts to be delivered within the GCC.

The scope of work for the large and very large contracts consists of a total of six offshore jackets, three offshore production decks, and associated pipeline and subsea cables, said the company in statement.

On the contract win, CEO Ian Prescott said: "We are delighted to have received two EPCI contract awards recently. Our business development team has been working closely with our client over the past few months to secure these awards."

"Following the steel-cutting ceremonies for each project, our operations team in Hamriyah has kicked off fabrication, and work is well underway," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).