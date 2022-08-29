KUWAIT CITY, Aug 28: The Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company announced achieving an average score of 93.24 points, in an extensive field assessment of risk management, conducted by a group of leading international insurance companies in this field, including the British company Elantes specialized in engineering and risk management, and the American company Marsh and the American International Group AIG, which are companies specialized in providing insurance coverage, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Executive Vice President of Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, Shuja Al-Ajmi, expressed his pride in achieving this high rate, which is the highest in the history of the refinery, stressing that it reflects the company’s and the refinery’s keenness to implement professional and accurate strategic plans, to reduce potential risks in its various forms, thus ensuring the safety of workers and maintaining the company’s facilities, and to prevent any accidental accidents that may negatively affect production operations.

In this regard, he pointed out that the refinery’s attainment of this level is an unprecedented achievement that shows the excellence and efficiency of the refinery’s workers, and their keenness to strictly adhere to the security, health, safety and environment controls and requirements implemented by the refinery in accordance with the standards followed in major international oil refineries.

A l – Ajmi stressed that achieving this advanced result comes in light of the recent challenges faced by the refinery, which are represented in the expansion of its business and the increase in the number of its assets and projects, by establishing and operating the two environmental fuel projects and the fifth gas line, explaining that the refinery has achieved remarkable progress in its evaluation rates during the last two years, compared to the level that was achieved in 2020, which then reached 88.48 points, and in 2018, which reached 81.55 points.

He added that the importance of the evaluation conducted this year lies in the fact that it is the first of its kind since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, and the first that is conducted for all units of the environmental fuel projects and the fifth gas line after they are fully operational, stressing that representatives of international insurance companies praised the refinery’s ability to face the effects of this pandemic, it enables them to operate safely and fl exibly for new project units with the highest levels of safety and reliability.

On this occasion, Al-Ajmi praised the efforts of the refinery’s workers, stressing that they demonstrated a strict adherence to safety and reliability procedures and controls, and an outstanding ability to innovate, which enabled them to develop systems related to this matter and deal with various challenges efficiently

