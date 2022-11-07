OPEC producer Kuwait has awarded a local company a contract involving the construction of pipelines to oilfields with a value of around 42.5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($140 million) a newspaper said on Monday.

The Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company had submitted the lowest bid for the project that involves the supply and construction of pipelines to oilfields in South and East Kuwait, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted official sources as saying the Central Agency for Public Tenders has approved a request by the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the emirate’s upstream sector, to award the deal to that firm.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)