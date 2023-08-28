A Kuwaiti company has won a contract for the operation of gas facilities at one of the largest oilfields in the Gulf state, a newspaper reported on Monday.

Gulf SPIC General Trading and Contracting Co was awarded the contract by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC member’s upstream oil industry, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

The paper, citing KOC sources, said the project involves the “support and operation of gas facilities at Greater Burgan Oilfield in Southeast Kuwait with a value of around 49.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($163 million). Greater Burgan is the world’s second largest oilfield after Ghawar in Saudi Arabia, with estimated proven crude reserves of nearly 70 billion barrels.

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.