State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) intends to award 22 projects to local and foreign firms in the next few months, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

KOC, which manages the OPEC member’s upstream oil industry, will gradually award those contracts after they are approved by the Central Agency for Public Tenders, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting KOC sources.

The projects include installation of pipelines at KOC’s facilities in West Kuwait, providing maintenance services at KOC’s export terminals, building pipelines at Jurassic gas areas in North Kuwait, and the construction of power networks in some areas.

According to the report, KOC awarded 41 contracts in Kuwait with a combined value of around 630 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.8 billion) in the first four months of 2023.

The paper said another project will be awarded soon by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, the Gulf state's downstream investment arm, for civilian construction work at Kuwait’s Al-Ahmadi oil refinery.

