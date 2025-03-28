KUWAIT: The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Thursday the new prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), propane and butane, for April.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, the corporation said a propane metric ton would be sold for USD 615 during April, while a butane metric ton for USD 605.

Both propane and butane are used in petrochemical industry, cooking, heating purposes and others.

LNG prices are mainly affected by global oil prices, market supply and demand and other factors.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).