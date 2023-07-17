Kuwait has awarded a contract involving providing regular maintenance work at one of its key oil refineries, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The contract for “mechanical maintenance” at Mina Abdullah Refinery is worth nearly 91.78 million Kuwaiti dinars ($303 million), the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted official oil sources as saying the Central Agency for Public Tenders, the Gulf country’s top tendering body, agreed to award the contract to a company which offered the lowest bid among several bidding firms.

The report did not identify that company but said it was selected by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, which manages Kuwait’s downstream oil industry.

The OPEC producer has recently completed a $multi-billion project to expand its refining industry as part of plans to diversify its sources of income.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

