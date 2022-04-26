KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Al-Zour refinery is set to be operated within the next few weeks, said the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) Monday.

In a press statement, KIPIC denied what was reported about the suspension of the refinery's operation, stressing that it was "untrue."

Al-Zour Refinery is the largest in Kuwait to be established in accordance with international environmental specifications and standards, as it will contribute to improving air quality by reducing the percentage of polluting gases emitted from power plants by 75 percent by providing them with environmental fuels with low sulfur content. (end) aam.aa

