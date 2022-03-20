AQABA — The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) intends to utilise compressed natural gas from Risha gas field, according to the director of the Natural Gas Directorate, Abd Al Salam Al Zyoud.

Zyoud told The Jordan Times on Thursday that the production capacity of the Risha gas field has increased from 16 million cubic feet to 30 million cubic feet daily since its establishment by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, noting that development work is underway to increase production and is expected to reach 50 million cubic feet.

According to Zyoud, Jordan has four gas sources: The Egyptian gas (the Fajr line), the North Line, the floating steamer and the Risha field.

Gas constitutes 90 per cent of the electric power generation in the Kingdom, he added.

“As the Risha gas field is far, it is difficult to transfer gas through pipelines, therefore, it will be compressed and transferred through tanks and trucks,” Zyoud noted.

Several companies have applied to the EMRC to obtain the necessary licences to use compressed natural gas from the Risha field for industries, to save energy costs on the industrial sector, support investment in Jordan and contribute to increasing job opportunities, he said.

The EMRC has prepared the necessary legislation in order to allow and invest in the field of natural gas in all industries, such as iron and steel factories, as well as hotels, restaurants, and in the future reaching homes.

“The Jordanian gas is a national project that we must support and make it easier to benefit from,” Zyoud said.

He pointed out that the four largest factories in Jordan operate on natural gas.