OPEC producer Iraq is sending a delegation to Turkmenistan on 25 October to sign an official agreement for the supply of natural gas needed for its growing power facilities.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, who met Maksat Babayev, Turkmenistan State Minister and Chairman of state-owned TurkmenGaz Company in Baghdad on Saturday, said the decision to import gas from Turkmenistan was prompted by the need to diversify its gas supply sources, most of which come from nearby Iran.

Read more: Iraq pursues plan to import gas from Turkmenistan

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.