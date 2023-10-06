Iraq is pushing ahead with a plan to import gas from Turkmenistan to feed its power facilities and slash gas supplies from neighbouring Iran.

Iraqi and Turkmenistan officials met in Baghdad on Thursday and discussed signing a gas supply contract following their initial agreement in August, Iraq’s official news agency reported on Friday.

It said Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Fadil discussed the supply contract with Maksat Babayev, Turkmenistan State Minister and Chairman of state-owned TurkmenGaz Company during his visit to the Iraqi capital.

“Fadil and Babayev discussed gas cooperation between the two countries and preparation for the signing of a memorandum of understanding to supply gas from Turkmenistan for Iraq’s power facilities,” the agency said.

The two countries announced in August they reached an initial agreement after talks between an Oil Ministry delegation and Turkmenistan officials in Ashgabat.

In a statement, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said a final accord would be signed before the end of 2023, but it did not mention the quantities to be supplied to Iraq.

OPEC member Iraq is heavily reliant on gas supplies from neighbouring Iran, importing more than nine billion cubic metres in 2022.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.