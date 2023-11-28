Iraq has approved the creation of a public company to oversee efforts to control carbon emissions within a strategy to protect the environment.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani approved the plan on Monday and ordered the creation of the 'Carbon Economics Company' after meeting the Oil, Electricity and Environment Ministers to discuss measures to combat emissions.

Newspapers quoted a statement by Sudani’s office as saying the new firm would be managed by the Environment Ministry and would be responsible for ensuring all awarded energy projects are in compliance with regulations governing emissions and environment.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

