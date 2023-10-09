Iraq has approved a project to build a facility to process imported gas at its Faw Port, which is under construction in South Iraq, the official news agency said on Monday.

The project was green lighted by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani at a meeting on Sunday, the agency said, citing a statement by Sudani’s office.

The statement said officials at the meeting informed Sudani about “moves to diversify gas imports to feed power facilities along with gas produced locally.”

It said the consultant for the Faw Port project would be asked to set a location for that facility in the Port, slated to be one of the world’s largest container terminals.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

