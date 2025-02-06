OPEC producer Iraq has signed a contract to expand the oil refinery in the South-Central Al-Diwaniya city at a cost of around $800 million.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani said after the signing on Wednesday that the project includes the addition of an atmospheric distillation unit with a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd), bringing the total production capacity to 90,000 bpd.

It also incorporates hydrocracking units, gasoline upgrading, isomerisation, and other essential service units, Sudani was quoted as saying by the official Iraqi News Agency.

“It is part of the government's efforts to modernize the oil industry, enhance product quality, and increase production capacity.”

According to Al-Sudani, funds for the project have been secured, and the executing company is set to commence operations within days.

“The project includes the addition of a liquefied gas processing unit with a capacity of 180 tonnes per day, a naphtha hydro-treating unit with a capacity of 18,000 bpd, a gasoline upgrading unit with a capacity of 10,000 bpd, and a naphtha isomerisation unit with a capacity of 8,000 bpd. Additionally, it features power generators with a capacity of 10 MWh, along with other essential units,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.